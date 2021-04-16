Lethem man busted with liquor smuggled from Brazil 

Lyndon Franklin of Tabatinja, Lethem in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) has been arrested for smuggling liquor into Guyana from Brazil.

The bust was made by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and agents of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement from CANU, the seized items included 30 Cases Blackstone Whiskey Liquor, nine cases of Blend Seven Whiskey, and four cases of Skarloff Liquor.

The suspect was seen entering Guyana from Brazil in his lorry and was followed by law enforcement officials.

He was subsequently seen emptying the suspected smuggled and undeclared goods in his yard when he was intercepted.

The officers uncovered the smuggled items among other goods packed in his truck.

Franklin is expected to be charged and placed before the Lethem Magistrate’s Court for breaches of the Customs Act.

Meanwhile, CANU said during the operation, the suspect attempted to “agitate” the law enforcement by releasing his dogs on them.

“Reports have been received at CANU Headquarters that after being on the premises, dogs of the suspect were released into the yard and allowed to advance towards ranks which resulted in an officer discharging a round to fend off the said threat after repeated requests to secure the animals,” CANU explained.

CANU said it is holistically reviewing the incident to address the need for further training of its ranks to ensure they are able to withstand civilian agitation and intimidations.

Moreover, CANU said since its establishment in Region Nine, it has assisted the GRA in a number of seizures of uncustomed goods evading the local port and will continue to provide assistance to all its inter-agencies whenever the need arises.