Venezuelan charged for beheading Berbice man

A Venezuelan national was today charged with the murder of 43-year-old Chetram Ramjattan, whose body was found in a drain at Kilcoy Settlement, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) a few days ago.

Charged is 28-year-old Simon Wills, who resided in a house, located in close proximity to where the body was found.

He appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court where he was not required to plead.

He was remanded to prison until December 27.

The headless body of the man was discovered on Thursday last at about 07:00h in a trench situated in a yard not far from where he had lived.

According to his sister, he had gone missing on the Saturday before, and during the family’s search for him, they were prevented from entering the yard of the building occupied by Venezuelan nationals.

The family subsequently received news that he had been killed and his body dumped. As such, the Police were contacted, and, together with family members, they went in search of the missing man.

--- ---