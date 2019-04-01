Venezuela crisis: Opposition’s Guaidó awaits army support

[BBC] Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has acknowledged that there can only be a change of government with the support of the armed forces.

Military chiefs have so far remained loyal to President Nicolás Maduro.

Mr Guaidó declared himself interim leader in January and says he is supported by “almost 90%” of Venezuelans. He also has US backing.

On Sunday Venezuelan authorities said they would shorten the working day and keep schools closed due to power cuts.

Offices would stop working at 14:00 local time “to achieve consistency in the provision of electricity”, Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez said on state TV.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-47769121