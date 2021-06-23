Vendor stabbed to death at Stabroek Market

A 46-year-old man is now in custody after he allegedly stabbed to death a vendor at the Stabroek Market Square, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 16:30hrs on Tuesday.

Dead is Robert Bizzette, 35, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Reports are that the duo got into an argument during which the now dead man threatened the suspect.

The suspect retaliated by pushing the victim and drawing a knife.

The argument continued and the now dead man then chased behind the suspect.

He was armed with an axe while the suspect was armed with the knife.

The suspect fell to the ground and the now dead man stopped chasing him.

As he was walking away, the suspect stabbed him several times.

The vendor then ran to the police mobile outpost where he fell to the ground and was immediately escorted to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The suspect was later contacted and arrested at Camp and New Market Streets by an anti-crime patrol.