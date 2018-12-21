Vendor granted bail on attempted murder charge

A 39-year-old vendor who hails from the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) was on Friday arraigned before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on a charge of attempted murder.

The accused stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The charge against Robert Henry, a Stabroek Market vendor alleged that on December 19, 2018 at Brickdam Road, in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market with intent to commit murder he wounded Lawrence Jack.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield informed the court that on the day in question the accused and the victim were involved in a heated argument over the victim parking next to the vending area of the Henry.

The accused who became annoyed, allegedly armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim a stab.

The Chief Magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of $200,000 and adjourned the matter until January 2, 2019.

Henry was also ordered to report to the Brickdam Police Station until completion of trail.