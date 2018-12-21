“The incompetence of this Govt is phenomenal” – Jagdeo says as debate on no-confidence motion kicks off

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has kicked off the debates today in the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against the APNU/AFC Coalition Government saying that if there was ever a time for a no-confidence motion, “this is the time”.

During his presentation, Jagdeo lashed out at the government for several failures since it took office in May 2015. He laid the blame squarely at the feet of the Coalition Governmennt for the present state of the economy reinforcing his claim that the administration is harming the future of the country by its ‘failed’ economic and social policies.

He pointed to the over 200 tax measures being implemented by the Government which he said is stifling growth in the private sector and putting additional pressures on ordinary Guyanese citizens. He also cited VAT on water and electricity, among other issues.

Jagdeo said that the government was not able to bring in any new investor since it took the reigns of power. “The incompetence of this Govt is phenomenal”, he said.

The Opposition Leader also pointed to the host of scandals which the Coalition Governnment has found itself in; those he cited include; the drugs bond, the feasibility study for the new Demerara River Bridge, the D’urban Park project; among many others.

He also lashed out at the Government for being divisive, pointing to Minister Volda Lawrence’s controversial statements she made recently in relation to giving jobs to friends and PNC supporters.

Other speakers from the Opposition side still to make their presentations include: Gail Teixeira, Anil Nandlall, Irfaan Ali and Juan Edghill.

Meanwhile, Governemnt MP Joseph Harmon has started his presentation. Other speakers on the government’s side include: Basil Williams, Khemraj Ramjattan, Moses Nagamootoo and Simona Broomes.

