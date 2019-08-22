Valmiki College for Business and Technology launched

Guyana’s newest tertiary educational institution, the Valmiki College for business and technology, was declared open today as the non-profit institution is now expanded to offer varying academic services while at the same time instilling the Hindu culture and religion.

With the new school term swiftly approaching, the Valmiki Vidyalaya High School will be a name of the past, as the educational institution successfully launched its College for Business and Technology, which is now equipped with a state of the art Computer Centre.

Now the Valmiki College for Business and Technology, the launching was the product of a partnership between the institution and the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation.

The school’s computer Centre is expected to serve both students and the wider society in equipping them with skills to thrive in a rapidly changing ICT professional environment.