US$4.5M hydroponics programme for youths of Regions 2, 5 & 10 launched

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Friday, October 20, 2023 launched a US$4.5M hydroponics programme, on the sidelines of the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.

Through funding from ExxonMobil under its Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), these young people will be directly involved in the production of high-value crops in keeping with the government’s 25 by 2025 Vision to reduce the region’s food import bill.

The programme forms part of the President’s Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) and will see some 300 youths from Regions Two, Five, and Ten being part owners of the company.

While offering remarks at the event, President Ali explained that the output for the project will be linked directly to the market. The Head of State also said it was an exciting time for agriculture and development in Guyana and urged more youths to get involved in the sector.

“There has never been such an exciting time for agriculture and development in our country than we have today. Young people should be enthused with what is ahead of you. You should be excited about the prospects of Guyana. We as policy makers and companies with social responsibilities must create opportunities in which you can actively participate and realize your own potential. This is a true demonstration for unlocking a critical set of opportunities for over 300 youths in Regions Two, Five and Ten,” President Ali said.

The Head of State also said that project is expected to have crops available early next year, in time for the 2024 Energy Conference.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Mr. Alistair Routledge while offering remarks said it was exciting to see the energy focused on harnessing the agriculture potential of Guyana and CARICOM as everyone strives to achieve the 25 by 2025 Vision to reduce food costs across the region.

