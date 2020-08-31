US stands ready to work with Guyana – Secretary of State Pompeo tells President Ali

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The statement below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

“Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“Secretary Pompeo congratulated President Ali on his electoral victory, which reflected a free, fair, credible, and transparent electoral process that respects the rule of law and the will of the Guyanese people.

“The Secretary added that the United States looks forward to working with Guyana to advance shared values, economic prosperity, and security in the region”.

Following also is a tweet from Secretary Pompeo: 

