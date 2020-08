With the daily increase in COVID-19 cases, the Official Gazette of Guyana issued on August 31st has confirmed that the country’s main airports will remain closed to international commercial flights.

According to the Official Gazette, the Cheddi Jagan International and the Eugene F. Correia Airports will remain closed to all international flights, except for outgoing flights; cargo, flights, medical evacuation flights and technical stops for fuel only and special authorized flights.