Nicholas Boyer is the new PSC Chairman

Nicholas Boyer of National Hardware Limited has been appointed the new Chair of the Private Sector Commission.

He has replaced Captain Gerald Gouveia who decided not to serve a second term after taking up the position as Advisor on National Security to President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Boyer is also the President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) – another major private sector umbrella group.

In a statement on its Facebook Page, the GCCI said “Heartfelt congratulations go out to the President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mr. Nicholas Boyer on his appointment as Chairman of the Private Sector Commission.

“We at the Chamber are aware of your abilities to excel in this position, and bring the private sector forward, and we look forward to you serving a great term here at the Chamber, and at the Commission!”