US Security Advisor restates “unwavering support” for Guyana’s sovereignty

Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer’s Call with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana (on April 17, 2024)

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer spoke on the phone today (April 17, 2024) with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana to discuss regional security and stability as well as ways to deepen our bilateral relationship, including our unwavering support for Guyana’s sovereignty. During the call, Mr. Finer welcomed Guyana’s leadership as the current Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

They both reiterated the importance of urgently increasing international support for Haitian-led efforts and the Multinational Security Support mission to help Haitians restore security and pave the way toward free and fair elections in Haiti. They also discussed other shared priorities, including energy security and climate change.

