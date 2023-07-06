US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken arrives in Guyana 

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and his delegation arrived in Guyana for an official one-day visit during which he will be meeting with President Dr Irfaan Ali and other senior Government officials in Guyana today to discuss a wide range of priority issues.

He recently attended the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Heads of Government Meeting in Trinidad and Tobago, where he engaged several regional heads. During today’s visit, the US Secretary of State will meet with President Ali and his Cabinet to discuss priority bilateral issues, including food and energy security and decarbonisation, climate resilience, regional migration, and building local capacity.

President Ali and Secretary Blinken previously met in Washington DC nearly a year ago, in July 2022. At that engagement, President Ali said Guyana welcomes the opportunity to further strengthen its relationship with the US as a strategic partner, particularly during its period of growth. He had also highlighted the countries’ shared values and their quests to strengthen the region.

In his remarks at the time, the US Secretary of State had said Guyana has been a very strong partner for his country and has been a global leader. The two countries, he added, will continue to advance discussions and collaboration in areas for cooperation.

Secretary Blinken’s visit to Guyana is part of efforts by the US Government to strengthen ties with Guyana and other Caribbean nations. (US Embassy photos)

