US, Guyana collaborate with NGOs to assist Linden residents

On September 9th, representatives of the United States Embassy and the non-governmental organizations, Guyana Medical Relief, Guyana Cancer Society, and Food for the Poor, conducted a medical outreach for residents in Linden in collaboration with the Linden Hospital.

As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, the U.S. Embassy donated seven air-conditioning units to the pediatric section of the Linden Hospital, providing a more comfortable setting for children receiving care.

Additionally, members of the U.S. Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program collaborated to bring medical assistance to over 250 residents of Linden at the Linden Hospital. Linden residents received ophthalmology care, gynecology care, dental care, blood testing, and food donations. We are proud to partner with the Government of Guyana and local NGO partners to increase resources, availability of care, and essential services to improve the quality of life for residents.

This collaboration highlights the U.S. Embassy’s initiatives and commitment to strengthen partnerships within Guyana’s health sector and to work with the Government of Guyana at all levels to support enhanced public health for the people of Guyana.

