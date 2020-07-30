US announces more visa restrictions, says will continue to “act” until Granger’s coalition accepts recount results

The United States Government on Thursday announced more visa restrictions for officials in Guyana who are undermining democracy.

See full statement issued by Michael Kozak, acting Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Western Affairs of the US State Department during a teleconference:

“On July 15, the Secretary announced the imposition of visa restrictions on individuals responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana.

Today, we are acting to prevent additional senior individuals from that country from entering the United States.

The Secretary’s been clear: The Granger administration and its allies continue to defy the will of the Guyanese people by refusing to accept the vote count.

The count has been certified as valid by international observers OAS and CARICOM, Guyana’s and the Caribbean’s highest courts. The United States joins the rest of the region refusing to go along with this farce. We will continue to act until the Granger administration accepts the will of Guyanese voters.