COVID-19 curfew, emergency measures extended to August 15

The National Covid-19 Task Force has announced that the current curfew and emergency measures have been extended until August 15.

In addition to the previous measures, permission was granted for places of worship to be opened for religious services, funerals and weddings – however, strict guidelines must be followed.

The daily curfew remains from 8pm to 6am in all regions of the country with the exception of Regions Five and Six where the curfew is only in effect on weekends.

See full measures below: