US Ambassador visits Namilco

The United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch while on a tour of the flour milling operations of the National Milling Company of Guyana, took the opportunity to join the Captain and Crew on board the MV African Jacaranda on September 30, 2019 to observe the discharging process.

This was the first time Ambassador Lynch has visited a vessel discharging wheat and she was impressed with the operations.

Captain of the vessel Ernesto Aguila gave her a guided tour from the engine room below to the control bridge at the top.

At the end of her tour she savored some of the delicacies prepared by the ship’s chef.

The impressive 20,000 dwt , 140 Meter vessel, owned and operated by Namilco’s US based parent company, Seaboard Corporation, was in the process of discharging 9,062 metric tons of wheat at Namilco’s wharf at the time of her visit.

The facility can discharge in excess of 2,000 metric tons of wheat per day using grabs. Namilco imports three types of wheat which are blended to the specifications of consumers.

The National Milling Company (Namilco) celebrated 50 years of operations in May this year. During this time it has manufactured and sold some of the finest flours in the Caribbean including the Thunderbolt and Maid Marian range of flour.

Both the hosts and guests were thrilled and appreciative of what turned out to be a very informative and enjoyable experience.

Accompanying the Ambassador on the tour were Bert Sukhai- MD of Namilco, Ralf Hemsing, Operations Manager and Fitzroy McLeod, Financial Controller.