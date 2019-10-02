GTT promises faster mobile data with launch of 4G service

Local telecommunication giant, GTT, today launched its 4G LTE mobile network service – the only company offering this enhanced data speed in Guyana.

GTT’s Product Development Executive, Jamal Delph said the company’s enhanced data speed will cover users in Georgetown and Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara, and Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara.

In Berbice the network extends from Rosignol to Blairmont as well as the New Amsterdam area.

In brief remarks, CEO Justin Nedd noted that this significant milestone comes just three years after GTT rolled out its 3G service.

Meanwhile, Public Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes lauded the company for introducing its 4G mobile service especially at a time when Guyana is on the brink of major economic development which requires such enhanced infrastructure.

GTT is offering free sim upgrades for customers but noted that they must have a mobile device compatible with the 4GLTE network.

Additionally, the company is also giving free sim cards to persons wanting to switch network to experience 4G mobile services.