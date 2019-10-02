Teen charged for assaulting cop

A 19-year-old lad, who was seen in a video gone viral assaulting a police officer, was slapped with four charges when he made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Anthony Clarke of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where he broke down in tears.

The first charge stated that on September 28, 2019 at Robb and Wellington Street, Georgetown, with intent to resist lawful apprehension, he assaulted Police Constable Joel Samuels, who was acting in the execution of his duties.

The second charge stated that on September 28, 2019 at Robb and Wellington Street, Georgetown, he behaved in a disorderly manner.

It was further alleged he made use of threatening language towards Constable Samuels.

The fourth charge stated that on the same day, at the same location, he maliciously damaged one flash light valued $24,840 property of the Guyana Police Force.

The teen, in his address to the court stated: “All I did was asked the police for my key. Me and him start to ramp so I jump on pun the bike and he start fuh ride but the traffic was busy so we ain’t reach far.”

The video shows Clarke and the officer was involved in an argument. As the cop was riding away on his motorcycle, Clarke jumped onto the vehicle.

The prosecutor, Seon Blackman, objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds that a stern warning needs to be sent so that persons would stop assaulting members of the Police Force.

Magistrate McGusty fined Clarke $20,000 for the first two charges after he pleaded guilty.

The teen denied the other charges. He was released on $20,000 bail for the offences he denied.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on October 1.