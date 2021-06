The woman was who killed in an accident on Wednesday evening at Baramita, Region One (Barima-Waini) has been identified as Wanita Sobers.

Sobers was Secretary of the Baramita Village Council.

She was a passenger in a minibus which was involved in the fatal crash.

From all indications, the minibus was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, in a social media post, expressed his condolences to family and friends on her passing.