A 17-year-old girl was last evening robbed by two armed bandits whilst at the Diamond Mart Supermarket located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

At around 19:35hrs, the girl was in the Supermarket when she was approached by the two perpetrators. One of them pointed a handgun towards her face and demanded cash.

The armed bandit then pushed the girl to the floor and snatched her phone. The perpetrators then ran out the supermarket.

Investigations are ongoing.