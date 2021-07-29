Update: Venezuelan women die in Alberttown fire

Two Venezuelan women, who were trapped in an apartment building at Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, have died in a fire which erupted at the building at around 08:30hrs today.

The women have been identified as 25-year-old Leena Maria and 41- year-old Saddeen Maria.

Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo told reporters that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was informed of the fire at around 08:45hrs and responded immediately with two units. An ambulance was also immediately dispatched.

When they arrived at the scene, the women were said to be trapped inside their apartment which was grilled. Neighbours said they heard the women screaming for help.

“On arrival, it was observed that the first floor of the two-story building was engulfed. Immediately firefighting mode was put into operation where it was difficult for firefighters to get access into the building because the entire building was grilled,” the Fire Chief explained.

Eventually, he said the firemen managed to break the doors to gain entrance to the building where the bodies of the women were found. According to the Fire Chief, one body was found on a bed while the other at the back of the building.

INews understands that a third person, who was trapped in the building, managed to escape without injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.