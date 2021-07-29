Roraima Airways plane damaged in accident at airstrip in Reg.7

A team from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been dispatched to Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) following an aircraft accident which occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Aricheng airstrip.

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Fields told this publication that the Britten-Norman Islander plane was registered to Roraima Airways.

Reports indicate that the plane, which was being piloted by Captain Ryan Prashad, was transporting fuel at the time of the incident.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths.

“All I can say at this time, that it was the pilot and one passenger…none of them were injured but the aircraft did sustain some damage…out team is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident,” Fields noted.

While information about what exactly transpired remains sketchy, INews understands that the plane ran off the runway as it was about to take off and ended up in a clump of bushes.

When contacted, founder and owner of the Roraima Group of Companies, Gerry Gouveia related that he is awaiting the details from the GCAA. Gouveia added that based on preliminary investigations, the aircraft did not receive severe damage.

This is the third aircraft over the past few weeks to have been involved in an accident.