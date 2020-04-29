Update: Two more bodies recovered following boat collision

Authorities have recovered the bodies of all four of the persons who went missing following the boat collision in the Upper Berbice River last night.

Earlier in the day, the bodies of 24-year-old Romario Denheart and 40-year-old Julian Mckenzie of Sandhill, Berbice River were found in the Berbice River.

Subsequently, the bodies of 55-year-old Freeman Denheart and 40-year- old Kidman Lindie were recovered.

The men were missing after the boat they were travelling in collided with another vessel which was transporting marijuana at around 18:45hrs.

The five occupants of the ‘ganja boat’ managed to re-enter their vessel and fled the scene.

Four of them were later arrested by the police.

Those arrested are 30-year-old Marvin Kissoon, the captain, along with 20-year-old labourer of Maria Henrietta Village, Berbice River; a 51-year-old labourer of Adelphi Village, Corentyne Berbice; and a 23 year -old labourer of No 2 Village, Canje, Berbice.

They were found in possession of 32 taped parcels of suspected cannabis, which when weighed, amounted to 36.97 kilograms.