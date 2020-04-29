9 days after, still no trace of prison escapees

It has been more than a week and law enforcement officials are yet to capture the four prisoners who escaped from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, told INews that members of the joint services have not made any progress thus far in recapturing the men. However, he said that law enforcement officials are still relentlessly pursuing the men.

The four escapees are Anthony Padmore, 26, of Ogle Street, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, who was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in cannabis; Sasenarine Bisnauth of Lot 22 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), who was charged with armed robbery; 32-year-old Ganesh Dhanraj of Parika Façade, EBE, and Kenraul Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, Region One, who were both charged for the capital offence of murder.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had confirmed that the inmates escaped by jumping the eastern fence of the facility on the morning of April 20.

The ranks on duty at the time of the incident were interrogated and were cooperating fully with the police and prison authorities.

So far no one was held culpable for the men’s escape.