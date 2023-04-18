Update: Son allegedly beats mother, then sets house on fire

By: La’Wanda McAllister

A shocking and heart-wrenching story unfolded in Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) last night as a son allegedly assaulted his own mother and then set their family home on fire.

The raging inferno left the 64-year-old woman, Maharania Mohan, her younger brother, and three tenants with nothing but ashes and ruins.

Eyewitnesses reported that the scene was nothing short of a nightmare, with flames shooting high into the night sky and thick smoke billowing out of the windows.

The incident occurred around 19:00hrs at Lot 399, Third Street in Herstelling, (EBD), and has left the community reeling, struggling to come to terms with the senseless violence that has shattered this family’s life.

Mohan’s son, who has a history of abusive behaviour towards her, reportedly moved back in with her after he was having issues with his girlfriend.

Mohan, who seemed visibly shaken when speaking to this publication, said that the incident was sparked by her son’s request for her to call his girlfriend. When she refused, he allegedly flew into a rage and began beating her.

“He pelt me with a nut butter bottle and he throw me down on the ground and beat me. He and he girlfriend get problems and they in court. He ask me to call she and ask she to come to the house because he said the lawyer clerk told him something about the case. I tell he I can’t do that because she use to live here with me and she one time drag me on the road and brace me up at the fence,” the woman related.

Mohan said after the beating, she went to the police, but they were unable to locate her son. Fearing for her life, she took precautions and hid all sharp objects in the house. However, her son was not deterred and allegedly proceeded to beat her again, threatening to kill her.

“I can’t even put my money down nowhere because he gone with it… last night I was putting on my nighty and the Lord told me not to do that. Don’t stay here. I take off my clothes and put on a next set of clothes… I start to get nervous and when I was coming out he pelt he hand, start looking for weapon in the kitchen but I already hide all of them”.

“I pick up my bag with all my documents, and I put some clothes in my bag and was heading to go by my next son because is only two sons I have. He scramble me and tell me that I hiding money from he. He push he hand in my bra and tek out meh money and when he start to beat me I scream for murder and nobody came to my rescue,” the woman recalled.

Mohan eventually managed to push her son away and flee to a neighbour’s house for safety. However, her son allegedly shouted that if he could not have the house, no one could, and then proceeded to set the building on fire.

“When I escape I heard like he lighting something, like the gas bottle, and then shortly after the whole house was on fire,” the woman cried.

The fire was so intense, according to the woman, that firefighters from the West Ruimveldt and Diamond fire stations had to be called in to help. Despite their valiant efforts, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving Mohan and her family homeless.

Mohan’s son was later seen sprinting from the scene and was later arrested by the police some distance away. The fire service has since confirmed that the fire was a result of malicious setting by unknown person(s).

