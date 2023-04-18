‘France a key partner for future development’ – Pres. Ali as French senators visit Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday met with a number of French senators at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The French delegation was led by Ms Joslle Garriaud-Maylam and featured Ms Cattherine Dumas, Mr Phillipe Falliot, Mr Andre Vallini and Ms Nicole Duranton.

The Head of State officially welcomed the entourage to the country and explained that Guyana is strengthening its internal systems by the way of technology; building a country that is secure at all levels, while delivering the best healthcare and education to its citizens.

He explained that the country is also building an economy that would position it to be a leader in food, energy security and climate change.

The Guyanese Leader also referred to France as a “key partner” for the country’s future development.

The French senators’ visit to Guyana forms part of that country’s mission “to assess the new strategic balance in South America”, according to information from the French Embassy to Guyana.

The visit also contributed to materialising France’s new commitment to Guyana and the Guiana Shield region as a whole.

During the visit, the French delegation reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Guyana. The French team also reminded that the French parliament would always remain supporters of international law in the Guyana vs Venezuela case frontier and therefore stand by Guyana.

France also expressed appreciation for the support given by Guyana to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

The French senators also met with House Speaker Manzoor Nadir during their time in Guyana.

Following this visit, a French Trade Mission is expected to arrive in Guyana on May 15. Moreover, a local office of the French Embassy is set to be opened on September 1.

Currently, the Embassy of France to Guyana and Suriname is located in Paramaribo, with the ambassador being stationed in the neighbouring Dutch-speaking country.

There are roughly 50 French persons residing in Guyana but the size of the Guyanese diaspora in France is not immediately known. The two countries established formal diplomatic relations on June 22, 1967.

It was recently disclosed by President Dr Irfaan Ali that one of the country’s foreign policy goals is to expand its relationship with French Guiana – an overseas department of France.

“We’re all part of the Guiana Shield. So…we’re now trying to expand that relationship,” the Guyanese Head of State had expressed.

--- ---