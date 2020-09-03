Update: Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup

The life of a man, who is yet to be identified, was tragically lost on Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a pickup on the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to reports, the accident occurred at about 13:15h.

The pickup, bearing registration number GTT 8153, was proceeding towards Georgetown when it reportedly struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then slammed into the Yokohama fence and toppled before landing on the roadway.

The occupants, who were identified as 31-year-old Bradley Farley and 25-year-old Kareen Mc Fee, were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. They are receiving treatment for injuries about the body.

An eyewitness at the scene, who was driving along the roadway at the time of the accident, told this publication that the driver of the pickup was attempting to undertake his vehicle when the accident occurred.

INews understands that a woman and her child were also on the roadway, a few feet away from being involved in the deadly incident.

“I see he undertake me and hit the boy down. The boy skate on the road. When I do observe, he [the pickup driver] pitch into the wall and then spinning going on the road,” Rohan Persaud recalled.

In a case of mistaken identity, the dead man was identified as a 42-year-old man of North Sophia, Georgetown. In fact, his relatives showed up at the scene and confirmed his identity.

However, police later indicated that it was the wrong person. The identity of the victim remains unknown.