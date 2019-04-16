Update: Money Changer shot dead on High Street

The Police have launched a manhunt for two men who robbed, shot and killed 57-year-old Prince Phillip Alleyne, a money changer of Lot 88 Grove, Public Road, East Bank Demerara, earlier today.

The police stated that the incident occurred at about 10:40h at High Street, Georgetown between Hadfield and Leopold Streets.

Preliminary investigations revealed the Alleyne left his home about 10:00h with his motor car PMM 9512, his licensed pistol and an undisclosed sum of cash to ply his trade on Water Street. He reported parked and secured his motor car in front of Ashmin’s Mall and immediately after which he was confronted by two males resulting in a scuffle.

It was during the scuffle the victim was shot to his head and was relieved of the cash and firearm. The suspects reportedly escaped on a motorcycle.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state and died about 11:25h while receiving medical attention.

His body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem.