Armed men beat, robbed Black Bush Polder family  

A Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder (BBP) family was beaten and robbed in the wee hours of Tuesday by a group of armed men. The men escaped with over $1.5 million in cash, jewellery and other valuables.

One of the occupants of the house who is still traumatised related that she was awakened by the six armed men at about 02:00h. She stated the men would have gained entry into the home breaking a glass window.

She was told not to raise an alarm by the men whose faces were covered with rags. They then proceeded to wake up the other members of the household including her 60-year-old aunt.

The members of the family were then tied up by the bandits who started to demand money and jelwellery. The teen explained that after her brother and aunt out up a resistance, they were beaten about the body by the bandits.

The young woman further told INews that her aunt eventually handed over US$600 and $200,000 in local currency along with a quantity of jewellery including two diamond rings.

The men also rode away with the family’s motor cycle which was later found abandon a short distance away. The teenager noted that the ordeal lasted for more than an hour.

After the men left, the Police were summoned and an investigation was launched.