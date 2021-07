A 39-year-old man of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has succumbed to injuries he received after he was struck down by a minibus along the Railway Embankment Road in the vicinity of La Bonne Intention (LBI).

Rajendra Singh, also known as “Raymond”, was riding a bicycle at the time of the accident last evening at around 19:00hrs.

The minibus fled the scene; and the driver and vehicle are yet to be found.

Investigations are ongoing.