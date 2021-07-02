37-Y-O woman among 4 latest Covid deaths

The country has recorded four more Covid-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 477.

The latest fatalities are a 37-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 61-year-old woman from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), a 68-year-old man from Region Nine, and an 81-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 20,231.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 97 in institutional isolation, 1,448 in home isolation, and eight in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 18,194.