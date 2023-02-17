Update: Husband in Bartica accident succumbs to injuries

One day after his wife was killed in an accident at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a 26-year-old man has also succumbed to injuries he received in the crash.

INews had reported that 23-year-old Felicia Lewis was on Thursday afternoon killed in the accident while her husband, 26-year-old David Huggins was hospitalised.

The duo was a motorcycle operated by Huggins, with Lewis as the pillion rider.

Reports are that the bike was proceeding at a fast rate of speed when it crashed into a car at Fourth Avenue, Bartica.

Police added that the motorcar failed to stop at a stop sign.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the roadway and received injuries to their head and body. They were picked up by public-spirited persons in unconscious states and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead while the husband was in a critical condition.

The driver of motorcar was breathalyzed but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. Police have served a Notice of Intended Prosecution on the driver, who is presently in custody.

In an update today, police said Huggins succumbed to his injuries shortly after noon.