Protests intensify in Suriname against Government

Surinamese took to the streets today to protest against the policies of the Santokhi-Brunswijk government. The government is being demanded to resign.

The crowd is currently at Independence Square.

Activist Stephano ‘Pakittow’ Biervliet has called for a major protest.

According to Biervliet, the measure is now really full. He says the government has been in power for more than two years and has still not delivered what was promised before the elections.

The activist believes that the government should do nothing more for Surinamese society and should resign. Support for the protest action has been pledged from all sectors in the country.

The private car of a journalist Starnieuws has been damaged by demonstrators. The vehicle was thrown on its side and then set on fire. When the vehicle was on fire, the fire brigade arrived. However, the fire engines were hampered by the angry mob.

The crowd made sure to circle the area so the fire could not be extinguished.

The Key News cameraman also had to take a beating. His mobile has been taken away. The media was also threatened and not allowed to film.

NDP Assemblyman Ebu Jones was attacked by police. He asked the police why they had to act so aggressively, as the crowd gets even more heated with such a behavior. Jones was quite upset and could not imagine that such action had been taken against a representative of the people who was trying to calm people down. Later, a policeman apologized to Jones.

Another vehicle passing by was pelted by the crowd. The Hoekhuis (Suralco) in the vicinity of the assembly building was also destroyed and set on fire. A scaffolding in front of the Assembly Hall has been knocked over. They tried to destroy Assembly Hall. The police are constantly trying to disperse the crowd, but they are not always successful.

Tear gas was used at the Office of the President after an escalation of the situation.

Source: Suriname Herald, Waterkant News