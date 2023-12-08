Update: Bad weather thwarts rescue efforts; operation to resume tomorrow 

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

RESCUE AND RECOVERY OPERATION CONTINUES

The Guyana Defence Force continues in its efforts to rescue and recover the personnel who were on board the ill-fated Bell 412 aircraft when it crashed yesterday in the mountains of the Mazaruni area.

Two search and rescue-capable helicopters provided by Omni made three attempts to extract those at the crash site, with priority given to the two survivors, namely Lieutenant (Lt) Andio Crawford and Corporal (CPL) Dwayne Jackson. These efforts were, however, thwarted by the persistent severe weather over the site.

The rescue team inserted earlier today, including medical personnel, remains at the site, providing the necessary support to Lt. Andio Crawford and CPL Dwayne Jackson.

The rescue and recovery operation will resume at the earliest opportunity tomorrow.

