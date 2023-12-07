Update: Bad weather prevents insertion of rescue team to crash site

The Guyana Defence Force has revealed that the inclement weather conditions have prevented the attempted insertion of the rescue team to the crash site, where it is suspected that the seven missing servicemen and the Force’s Bell 412 helicopter are located.

“Another attempt will be made at approximately 1245 when the weather is expected to be more favourable,” the GDF explained.

The GDF revealed earlier today that the crash site was identified by the search teams. The Force had said the search and rescue teams also reported positive signs of life on the scene.

