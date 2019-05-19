UPDATE: 2 other bandits confirmed dead in Police shootout at Black Bush Polder

The police have confirmed that three armed bandits were shot and killed during an operation on Sunday evening in Black Bush Polder.

Two of the men have been identified as Kelvin Shivgobin also called “Kelly” and former murder accused Ramnarine Jagmohan, both of Belvedere Village, Corentyne.

The men and another accomplice were shot dead after Police swoop down on them in the farmlands aback Black Bush Polder. The police have recovered at least four weapons at next to the men including an AK-47 Assault Rifle.

Shivgobin was wanted for the murder of Harricharran and Premcharran Samaroo, the two brothers who were killed during the course of a robbery at their mother’s home at Bush Lot Corentyne.

Jagmohan on the other hand was acquitted for the murder of Hampshire businessman, Devendra Deodat also called “Dave” who was shot to his chest, chopped to his neck and hands and one of his fingers was severed during a home invasion.

Jagmohan and his brother, Neshan Jagmohan was charged for the murder. However, Neshan was killed during a prison brawl at the New Amsterdam penitentiary.

It is believed that the three men were part of a gang that beat and rob several residents in Mibicuri and Yakasari over the past few days.

The homes of the residents were stormed by the armed men who demanded cash and jewellery. In most instances, the victims were terrorized.

It is based on this frequent attacks, the SWAT Team was deployed to the area with the hope of capturing the armed bandits.