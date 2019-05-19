3 bandits shot by Police in Black Bush Polder, 1 confirmed dead

Three suspected bandits were earlier this afternoon shot during a police operation in the backlands of Black Bush Polder.

Of the three bandits, one has been confirmed dead and  was identified as wanted murder suspect, 32-year-old Kelvin Seegobin called “Kelly” of Belvedere, Corentyne Berbice.

Kelvin Seegobin

He was wanted for the murder of Harricharran and Premcharran Samaroo, the two brothers who were killed during the course of a robbery at their mother’s home at Bush Lot Corentyne.

Over the past few days armed bandits created havoc in the Black Bush Polder area by robbing and terrorizing farmers.  On last evening a single mother was beaten and robbed while her 11-year-old son was left traumatized.

Details emerging…

