Up to $1M fine, jail time for businesses making false, deceptive claims – consumer body warns

Businesses in Guyana could be fined as high as one million dollars for making false, misleading or deliberately deceptive claims about their products and services. This warning was sounded by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) during a recent press engagement.

The warning was signaled by Director of the Commission, Dawn Holder-Cush during a presentation which outlined a few offenses which are often breached.

Holder-Cush explained that it is also an offense for car dealers to make their customers sign a blank document for whatever reason, so they can fill in their own terms and conditions.

“A supplier who contravenes this Act is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than $20,000 but not more than $1,000,000 and to imprisonment for one year,” she warned.

Holder Cush added: “I should point out here because it says ‘is liable on summary conviction’ even though it says ‘and to imprisonment for one year’…so it’s not automatic that you will be sentenced to a term of imprisonment it depends on how you breach the Act”.

The Director outlined that this is an offense which can result in the perpetrator paying up to $1M and even face jail times.

Guyana’s Consumer Affairs Act came into effect on September 27, 2011, to provide protection to consumers. It also outlines the legal requirements that apply to all transactions between a consumer and seller.