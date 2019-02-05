PPP supporters protest GECOM

Scores of People’s Progressive Party/Civic Supports are presently protesting the Guyana Elections Commission demanding that elections be held within the stipulated 90-day period following the passage of the no confidence resolution.

On Monday, it was reported that the elections body will not be ready to host the regional and national elections until July. This did not go down well with PPP Commissioners who are holding out that the elections can be held.

On the other hand, the Commissioners on the other side of the table have stated that a house to house registration will be needed since the present list of electors has to be cleansed. The commissioners are presently meeting to discuss the issue a specially convened meeting with Chairman and Chief Executive Office.