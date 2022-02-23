Unlicensed driver dies after car crashes into truck at WBD

A 49-year-old unlicensed driver is now dead after the motorcar he was operating crashed into a truck along the Schoonord Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Wednesday morning.

Dead is Joseph Charles of Lodge, Georgetown while the other occupant of the vehicle, 23-year-old Alex Saul is injured.

At around 08:30h, the motor lorry was proceeding north along the western side of the Schoonord Public Road while thec motorcar was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the said road at a fast rate of speed.

The car driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the right side front of the lorry.

The car then spun around and collided with another motorcar.

As a result of the impact, Charles and Saul received injuries about their bodies.

They were taken out of the motorcar in unconscious conditions and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Charles was pronounced dead while Saul was treated and admitted as a patient at the Emergency Unit, suffering from a fractured left hip and leg.

At the accident scene, the driver of the motor lorry was breathalyzed and no trace of alcohol was found in his breath. A notice of intended prosecution has been served.