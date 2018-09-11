Unidentified woman killed in Goedverwagting accident

The Police are now seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was struck and killed on the Goedverwagting Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) by a motorcar on Monday afternoon.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 22:02h when the woman of East Indian decent reportedly ran into the path of motorcar PRR 6071.

INews understand that the motorcar which was at the time being driven by a Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown resident was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the above mentioned road.

The woman, who had on little clothing, reportedly ran into the vehicle’s path from south to north and was struck.

She was quickly picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in unconscious state but subsequently died on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment.

The driver, who passed a breathalyser test, is in custody assisting the Police with their investigation.

Below is a graphic image of the woman for identification purposes. Viewer discretion is advised.