Unchanged West Indies bowl in chase of series win

ESPNcricinfo- After losses in the Tests and ODI series, West Indies are in a rare position to dictate terms in their most favoured format. In search of a T20I series win, Carlos Brathwaite elected to field in the second T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

Fresh off an eight-wicket pounding of Bangladesh, masterminded by Shai Hope’s quickfire 55 off 23 balls, West Indies kept faith in the same XI to get them the trophy.

With the series on the line, Bangladesh have an opportunity to test themselves in a must-win situation. The conditions are dewy, with winter setting in, and this could help the side chasing. Therefore, the onus is on their batsmen to set the game up.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Liton Das, 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Ariful Haque, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 10 Abu Hider, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Shai Hope, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Darren Bravo, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Carlos Brathwaite, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Keemo Paul, 10 Oshane Thomas, 11 Sheldon Cottrell