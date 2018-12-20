Detective Sergeant Rodwell Sarabo adjudged Best Cop for 2018

Detective Sergeant Rodwell Sarabo, who led investigations into and solved six murders this year, apart from taking part in several other high-profile cases in A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) was awarded Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Best Cop prize for 2018.

He also led a team that tracked down and dismantled the infamous carjacking network earlier this year after the gang terrorised citizens across the country for more than a year.

He was awarded at the GPF’s annual Christmas Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, during which some $18.6 million was expended to reward ranks and other stakeholders for their outstanding performance throughout the year.

Prior to his transfer to the Division’s CID Office in 2016, Sarabo was one of the leading detectives in the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters. He has spent some 13 years in that Department.

In his remarks, Sergeant Sarabo noted that copping this award is a dream come through but not without sacrifices in the process.

“I won’t stand here and tell you that becoming the Force’s Best Cop is not one of my dreams; it was. Not only did I work hard, I give up my time, my peace and my sleep for it… If you want something, you have to work very hard to get it and achieve it. Not because you’re doing something means you’re getting something done ‘cause you can run in one place all day but not go anywhere so don’t confuse movements with progress,” he asserted.

Sarabo went on to urge his colleagues in the Force to continue to work hard so that one day, they too can receive such rewards.

“I believe that all of us were born with a purpose, something we’re supposed to do… So continue to work hard,” he stated. Moreover, to the citizens, Sarabo posited that some ranks often make mistakes that causes the public to lose trust in the Force. To this end, he reassured that they are officers who remain dedicated to their jobs and committed to serving the country.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, the Best Cop was rewarded with a trophy and $250,000 from the Police Force. Sarabo was also awarded a plaque and $100,000 for best rank in the Fore’s CID.

In addition, he further received a free trip for two to Aruba and to Kaieteur Falls along with a trip to Arrow Point Nature Resort for him and his family, compliments of Roraima Airways.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Keith Conway, also of A Division, was awarded runner-up Best Cop, receiving a trophy and $200,000 cash. Only last week, he was named Divisional Best Cop.

Wednesday’s award ceremony also saw, in addition to Divisional Best Cops, ranks from the various Divisions being rewarded for excellent work done – whether in groups or individually.

The Force also recognised ranks who performed exceptionally well over the past year in sporting activities locally, regionally and internationally.

Furthermore, Rural Constables and members of the various Community Policing Group (CPG) branches were also recognised for their contributions in helping to maintain law and order within communities.