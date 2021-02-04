UG students to face disciplinary actions for breaching Covid protocols

The University of Guyana late last evening received and investigated a selfie video which appears to be of some of its students acting in ways that breach the University’s extensive COVID-19 Protocols.

The Administration, in a statement, says it finds the situation “unfortunate and deeply disturbing” and has since taken immediate corrective action.

While the majority of the University’s classes are being held exclusively online, courses with laboratory components for students who need these courses in order to graduate this year have been allowed under strict COVID-19 Protocols for sanitization, masking, and physical distancing.

The students in the video are being identified and will face disciplinary action under the Acts and Statues of the University immediately.

The Office of Occupational Health and Safety wishes to take this opportunity to remind staff and students that there must be strict adherence to the protocols on the University’s website (link: https://uog.edu.gy/documents/covid-19-documents) which were developed to protect staff and students in the context of the pandemic.