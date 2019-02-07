UG on lock down until Monday following second bomb threat

Following a second bomb scare at the University of Guyana (UG) on Wednesday, the administration has lock down the tertiary institution until Monday.

In a statement issued early this morning, the University said that such actions were taken to enable the school’s Administration, staff and student leaders to review the situation and to enhance preventive and responsive measures for such threats.

However, the police stated that no significant threat was found.

“From our investigations there is no significant threat our investigations have revealed so far that students either by themselves or with other persons decided to be mischievous and endeavour to disrupt the existing peace and calm in society and specifically in the education sectors” the Police disclosed in a missive.

Following investigations, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, the Deputy Crime Chief and a team of Officers have since met with Vice Chancellor of UG, Ivelaw Griffith where the situation was assessed and they were advised that the situation arose from mischievous students, either by themselves or other persons; therefore there is no need for panic or any undue concern.

Investigations are however continuing with an arrest being imminent.