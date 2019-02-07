Bandit mistakenly shot accomplice during escape bid

A bandit is now nursing a gunshot wound at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre after he was accidentally shot by his accomplice following an armed robbery. The suspect has been identified as a 22-year-old man South Ruimveldt, Gardens.

<<<Inews>>> understands that the incident occurred around 16:35h in the vicinity of Mandela Avenue and Plaza Bridge.

Reports are that, the suspects attacked Steve Monroe, 22, at a Superbet outlet and demanded that he hands over a gold chain he was wearing at the time but he refused. In retaliation, one of the perpetrators snatched the chain and the two men attempted to escape.

Public spirited persons reportedly gave chase and it was at this time, one of the bandits discharged a round with the intention of scaring away the mob but instead, his accomplice was struck. The injured man collapsed while his partner in crime jumped onto a white XR motorcycle and fled the scene.

The injured suspect was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was admitted under guards. The police are continuing their investigations.