UG graduates 2500 in historic series of virtual graduations from March 19

As 2500 graduates in over 50 different disciplines graduate from the University of Guyana in a series of online graduation events at the end of March 2021, those attending will be party to a number of historic firsts – including the first cohort of UG’s trained PhDs from the Doctorate in Biodiversity programme.

Additionally, four virtual graduation ceremonies for students who have completed the requirements for Academic Year 2019/2020 will be held on March 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th.

They will be grouped according to disciplines and will, for the first, time combine graduands from all the University’s campuses across the country.

Despite the COVID-19 conditions, the number of prospective graduands this year is set to break last year’s graduation record of 2133 by 367 or 17%.

Due to the need to conduct business in safe mode in prevailing COVID-19 conditions, graduands will participate through a virtual march of graduate portraits to be taken in advance as well as through a live online interface. Logistics and details will be shared directly with prospective graduands via UG’s internal Students Record Management Systems (SRMS) and official graduation website @ https://uog.edu.gy/convocation-2020.

Approved lists of prospective graduates will become available through Faculties’ official websites from March 1, 2021.

UG Help Desk numbers for clarity on any matter relating to the graduation ceremonies are now open as follows: Turkeyen: 623-1941, 623-1867, 623-1869, 623-1871, 623-1924, 623-1868, 623-1942, 624-1943, 623-1944, 623-1945, 623-1946, 623-1948; Berbice (Tain): 623-1943 or 623-1949; and IDCE: 642-7009, 623-0359, 642-7007, 688-4662.

There is also a list of Frequently Asked Questions available on the University’s website (https://uog.edu.gy/convocation-2020) for quick reference.

The University of Guyana has graduated upwards of 50,000 graduates in its 58-year existence – many of whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels nationally and internationally.

The annual graduation exercises are a highlight on the University’s calendar of institutional events since it provides not only an opportunity for celebrating the efforts of students, lecturers, families, and supporters, but for stirring graduation speeches from valedictorians and high profile keynote speakers. Events this year will be even more special since the University administration is adamant that the great resilience displayed by students and staff to complete their degrees in very difficult circumstances of COVID-19 deserves to be richly applauded and celebrated.

A record number of attendees are expected this year since due to the online nature of the event there will be no limit to the number of invitees a graduand may bring along.

Invitations with links to all events go out on March 5, 2021.