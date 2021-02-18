Todd meets with Heads of Guyana’s diplomatic missions

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, yesterday met virtually with the Heads of Guyana’s Missions abroad and Directors of the Ministry.

Minister Todd briefed the Heads on current developments which they should pay keen attention to in their role to advance Guyana’s interests overseas and enhancing bilateral relations with other countries while expanding economic cooperation.

The Foreign Minister further discussed the current priorities of the Ministry and highlighted the importance of providing quality services to the communities served by the 20 diplomatic missions.

The Heads of Mission also, received a briefing on the ICJ process from Mr Carl Greenidge, Agent and Advisor to Minister on Borders.

Among those attending were Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Ambassador Halim Majeed, Havana; Ambassador Riyad Insanally, Washington; Anyin Choo, Consul General, Toronto; Ambassador David Hales, Brussels; Ambassador Keith George, Paramaribo; Safraaz Shadood, Charge d’Affaires, Kuwait City; and Ambassador Robert McKenzie, Charge d’Affaires Caracas.

During the meeting, the heads of mission outlined their respective work programmes and spoke to the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.