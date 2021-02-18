Rose Hall Town youth gets 13 years for killing security guard during robbery

A Corentyne youth was this morning jailed for thirteen years and two months for killing a security guard during the commissioning of a robbery in 2018.

Carlos Ballers, 22, of Williamsburg, Rose Hall Town, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) received the sentence from Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Berbice Assizes.

Ballers and his co-accused Yuvraj Singh, 19 of Guava Bush, Albion Front, Corentyne, had pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, effectively admitting to killing 53-year-old Munisperen Iyasammy Monien of Lot 45 Clifton, Port Mourant, Corentyne on March 31, 2018.

The incident took place at Sukhsram General Store at Lot 13 Public Road Rose Hall Town.

The man’s body was found in a pool of blood in a storeroom. After the discovery was made, it was also discovered that money which was being kept in the store was missing.

It was also reported that when the store was closed on Saturday afternoon, $1.5m was locked in a drawer inside. The money is reportedly missing.

Police later arrested all of the employees following a theory that the robbery/murder was an inside job. Two days confessed Ballers confessed to plotting the robbery and also implicated Singh who later also confessed.

In handing down sentence, Justice Morris-Ramlall contented that Ballers was of age and is expected to be conscious of his unlawful actions.

She said the court was imposing a 27 year sentence but deducted three years for Ballers seemingly remorseful actions.

A further eight years was deducted from the sentence for the fact that he entered a guilty plea. Meanwhile, the Court is about to hear a probation report on Yuvraj Singh. He too is expected to be sentenced this morning.